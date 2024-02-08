Keyshawn Davis vs Nahir Albright: Why was the fight overturned to a no-contest?

Keyshawn Davis’ latest professional boxing win was overturned to no contest due to a failed drug test.

Davis made his professional boxing debut in February 2021 on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim. Following a 3-0 run, the Virginia native represented the United States of America at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Despite his valiant effort, he ultimately came up short after suffering a majority decision loss against Andy Cruz in the gold medal match.

‘The Businessman’ returned to the professional ranks and secured six more wins, including four by KO/TKO, before being matched up against Nahir Albright for his latest fight. Davis went to war with Albright for 10 rounds before earning a majority decision win.

Unfortunately, Davis’ record was pushed back to 9-0 after his win against Albright was overturned to a no-contest. Initially, the reason for the decision change was unclear before the Texas commission announced that ‘The Businessman’ failed a drug test for marijuana.

Davis also received a 90-day suspension, temporarily halting his momentum toward becoming a world champion. It should be noted that Texas is one of the few states that discipline fighters for testing positive for marijuana.

When is Keyshawn Davis fighting next?

Later today, Feb. 8, Top Rank will capitalize on the Super Bowl festivities by holding an event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature Teofimo Lopez returning from a temporary retirement to face Jermaine Ortiz, who is coming off a win against Antonio Moran.

In the co-main event, Keyshawn Davis looks to re-earn his tenth professional boxing win. To do so, ‘The Businessman’ must get through former two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza, who plans to steal the American’s hype.

Pedraza needs a win now more than ever after a brutal three-fight stretch - Jose Ramirez (unanimous decision loss), Richard Commey (split-decision draw), and Arnold Barboza Jr. (unanimous decision loss). It’ll be easier said than done to bounce back, as Davis has a statement to make inside the Michelob Ultra Arena.