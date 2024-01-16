"Khabib not gonna be happy" - Fans react to viral video of "injured" Islam Makhachev wrestling and skiing in snow

Islam Makhachev was recently seen partaking in winter sports, and it got the online combat sports community buzzing.

A clip of the top 155-pounder in the UFC caused some to doubt the legitimacy of the news surrounding an Islam Makhachev injury.

X user @casualmmainc shared the clip and cast some pretty heavy aspersions related to baseless drug test allegations toward the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Several users clearly wanted to express their thoughts on the footage, and a sizable tweet thread emerged from that.

@MidwestBTCBull said:

"Khabib not gonna be happy. This is like soccer. Less fun more training"

@TheFightGIF stated:

"Love it how you guys always think about the worst when it comes to Islam and Khabib, but if it was volk in this situation nobody would accuse him for nothing 🤣🤣 "

@Rush2Goat quipped:

"all jump to conclusions real quick lmfao"

@Real_MMA1 said:

"People these days assume more than they think"

@bigsnowbank stated:

"He said after his recent title defense, if I’m not mistaken, that he would not return until after Ramadan."

@Standemup quipped:

"It’s most probably not that, just the ufc not wanting him to fight yet to put him on a big card after Ramadan"

Islam Makhachev and his 2023 UFC campaign

Islam Makhachev stands tall in January 2024 after a massive pair of wins last year that solidified himself as the UFC's number one pound-for-pound ranked fighter.

The 32-year-old faced off with fellow pound-for-pound ranked elite and current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in February and October, respectively.

Makhachev won the first fight on points at UFC 284, with many observers thinking that perhaps the UFC's 145-pound king should have garnered the verdict from the octagon-side judges.

The sequel affair came for Volkanovski as a short-notice opportunity. This transpired after Makhachev's planned rematch with Charles Oliveira fell out.

The Dagestan native would drive the point home more emphatically in the rematch. He secured a first-round finish over Volkanovski by way of a head kick and follow-up grounded strikes at UFC 294.

Makhachev does not have a confirmed date or location for his next contest as of now. Some theorize he may fight BMF champion Justin Gaethje in Saudi Arabia, but that's nothing beyond unfounded innuendo at this point.