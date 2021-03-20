When Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he could be friends with Conor McGregor

In a 2018 Russian interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he would ever consider reconciling with his arch-rival, Conor McGregor. To this, the Dagestani fighter gave a very considerate answer before elaborating on why he jumped out of the cage at UFC 229.

Khabib Nurmagomedov choked out Conor McGregor in the fourth round before jumping out of the cage to attack the Notorious One's cornermen. McGregor had frequently mocked Nurmagomedov with verbal jibes that didn't seem to sit well with the Russian.

Speaking to the press alongside his late father, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he wouldn't outright reject the possibility of forgiving Conor McGregor for his pre-fight antics leading up to UFC 229:

"Everything is possible. You know, the way we quarreled, the same way we can reconcile. I think it is possible, maybe not just now. Let's see time will tell. I did my job. I responded to him in the cage. How else can I explain to him? I can't speak with the words he speaks.

"I don't talk that dirty language. I told him I will show him everything on 6 October. But about friendship, it is possible. Who are we to not forgive each other when God forgives us? I can't tell you what is impossible, but right now it is what it is."(translation courtesy Sport24ru)

The sport's most combustable rivalry reached its boiling point two years ago today, when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229. pic.twitter.com/oJAiVyGRsT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 6, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov on whether he will ever bury the hatchet with Conor McGregor

When a reporter asked Khabib Nurmagomedov if he would consider shaking hands with Conor McGregor and his cornermen if they crossed paths again, the pound-for-pound No. 1 replied by saying he wasn't certain how things would unfold:

"I don't even know, maybe. You never know how you will act in different situations. When I jumped out of the cage, I didn't have it in mind before. I decided in that exact second... I could've broken my legs. You just don't know how to act in different moments, just try to keep yourself calm."

Following the post-fight scuffle at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov was heavily criticized for his conduct. The NSAC fined and suspended the champion for 9 months:

Advertisement

"When you soberly assess the situation, think over what you did right and wrong, then some regret appears. Especially when people discuss it vigorously. But in that particular situation, if I had 10 more chances to do it, I would use them all."

Conor McGregor takes parting shot at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Never forget who came in the game and made ye’ https://t.co/neDaHrszOM pic.twitter.com/utuqk9QZ0D — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 19, 2021