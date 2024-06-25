Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses allegation of links with individual responsible for Dagestan terrorist attack

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on the ghastly terrorist attack in Dagestan on Sunday. The former UFC lightweight champion condemned the attacks and addressed allegations of having links to the responsible individual.

Four gunmen opened fire in Dagestan's Makhachkala and Derbent, targeting a synagogue, two Orthodox churches, and a police post. At least 15 people were reportedly killed. In the aftermath, reports surfaced that one of the terrorists was an MMA fighter who trained at Nurmagomedov's training facilities at some point.

While he wasn't an official part of Nurmagomedov's team, speculations were rife that the terror accused was a regular student at the Eagle MMA fight school. However, it appears that isn't the case.

'The Eagle' recently addressed these rumors and made it clear that the individual wasn't affiliated with his MMA gym. MMA-based X handle Red Corner MMA recently shared Nurmagomedov's quotes condemning the horrific attack on innocent civilians. He stated:

"This is inhuman. Going into a church and killing someone just because they practice a different religion. Do I really need to condemn this? Isn't it clear that this is a brutal and inhuman act?"

Nurmagomedov continued:

"[The terrorist] is not our student, that's absolute nonsense, it is not true. Yes, he had a camp at the gym at some point, maybe for a couple of months. But he was never part of the team."

Khabib Nurmagomedov pens heartfelt condolence message for all affected by Dagestan terror attacks

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared an emotional message for all those affected by the recent terror attacks in Dagestan. The former UFC lightweight champion expressed his condolences for the victims and stated that "educating souls is more important than educating bodies."

In an Instagram post, 'The Eagle' uploaded an all-black blank image and wrote in the caption:

"My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us from all such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children, with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies."

According to reports, the government will provide financial aid to all the victims' families and announce a three-day mourning period. All gunmen have reportedly been neutralized after an extensive anti-terrorism operation.