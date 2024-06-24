MMA fighter allegedly tied to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA gym killed by security forces for role in Dagestan terror attacks

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly has ties to an MMA fighter, who was involved in the recent terror attacks in 'The Eagle's hometown of Dagestan, Russia. On Sunday, Dagestan suffered a horrific terror attack as multiple gunmen attacked the synagogues and churches in the area.

The casualties of the terror attack included multiple law enforcement officials and a Russian priest. According to journalist Karim Zidan of Sports Politika, five of the gunmen were killed by Russian special forces and one of them was an MMA fighter named Gadzhimurad Kagirov.

According to Zidan, Kagirov had ties with Nurmagomedov and his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The 28-year-old was a freestyle wrestler who transitioned into MMA under the tutelage of Abdulmanap.

Kagirov had two professional fights on his record and he participated in them both, while being a part of Nurmagomedov's Eagle MMA fight club. This institution was reportedly established by Ziyavudin Magomedov, a former oligarch who currently resides in jail.

Kagirov's first professional fight took place in April 2021. He fought Basyr Ibragimov in a welterweight clash and defeated him via knockout in the first round.

Kagirov's second MMA outing took place in November 2021 as he locked horns against Dzhambulat Bagaev. The fight went the 15-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a message following the Dagestan terror attacks

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared a message for the victims of the recent terror attacks in Dagestan, Russia. 'The Eagle' gave his condolences to the friends and family members of the victims. Nurmagomedov prayed for protection from such instances and advocated for peace.

The 35-year-old then proceeded to advise his followers to take care of their closed ones and keep a check on who they interact with.

"My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us all from such institutions and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

