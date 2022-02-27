"It's going to be a huge fight for UFC" - Khabib Nurmagomedov advocates for title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira if latter wins against Justin Gaethje

In the aftermath of Islam Makhachev's win over Bobby Green, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that the Russian should be getting the title shot next.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is reportedly set to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje. According to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White has confirmed the same.

While speaking to the UFC, Nurmagomedov briefly discussed Makhachev's dominant first-round win over Green. 'The Eagle' pointed out a few aspects where Makhachev is stronger when compared to 'King' Bobby:

"This is what we expect, you know. Like finish in first round. Like Islam [Makhachev] say on weigh-in, it's not going to be five rounds, it's going to be two or one round, you know. Because of a lot of things, amateur career, professional career, boxing career, about his age, about how, everything come together, you know."

Additionally, Nurmagomedov claimed that Makhachev needs to face someone who is currently enjoying a similar win streak to him. The former UFC lightweight champion then went on to suggest that Makhachev should face Oliveira if he gets past 'The Highlight'.

Nurmagomedov believes Makhachev vs. Oliveira would be a great fight in general and a box office bout for the UFC:

"Islam on a different level right now. He need someone like high-level fighter, like same win streak, like Charles Oliveira. They have to make this fight. If Charles beat Justin Gaethje, it's going to be [an] amazing fight, it's going to be a huge fight for UFC."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with the UFC below:

Islam Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight win streak in the UFC

Islam Makhachev has been unbeaten in the UFC since suffering his only loss in the sport to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. Since then, he has secured wins over the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Davi Ramos, Drew Dober, and Dan Hooker in the lightweight division.

At UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev got past Bobby Green, who replaced an injured Beneil Dariush on short notice. Dariush was originally set to fight the Russian in the main event, and many believed that the No.3 ranked lightweight would've been the biggest test for Makhachev so far.

Prior to his win over Green, Islam Makhachev defeated Dan Hooker, another fighter who stepped up to face Makhachev on short notice at UFC 267. It remains to be seen if Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime friend and teammate can get a title shot next.

Edited by Aziel Karthak