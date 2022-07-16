Khabib Nurmagomedov and Clarence Seedorf join hands to launch MMA integrated soccer school in Toronto 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for the sport of soccer has been well documented over the years. After MMA, the one sport that excites 'The Eagle' the most is soccer, and he is often seen at stadiums across the globe enjoying matches between top-tier European teams.

The now-retired undefeated fighter has joined hands with Dutch soccer legend Clarence Seedorf to open a youth soccer school in Toronto. This soccer school, however, is unlike the ones that already exist across the globe. The school will integrate MMA within soccer training, allowing youngsters to learn and strengthen the basics of both sports.

Once they launch their first school in Toronto, Seedorf and Khabib have plans to launch more schools across Canada. MMA journalist Nick Baldwin reported the news on Twitter, writing:

"UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Clarence Seedorf are opening a youth soccer school in Toronto that integrates MMA within the soccer training, per a press release. Plans are in place to launch additional locations across Canada."

Former AKA coach claims "revenge" could be motivation behind Khabib Nurmagomedov stepping out of retirement in the future

Former American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Leandro Viera isn't completely ruling out the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the octagon. According to Viera, the only person who can bring him back is Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira is guaranteed to fight for the lightweight title in his next fight. Although he wants to fight Conor McGregor, many believe that Islam Makhachev is the perfect opponent for the Brazilian's next fight. Makhachev is currently ranked No.4 in the lightweight division, while Oliveira is the No.1-ranked contender.

If Makhachev and Oliveira fight for the currently vacant title and 'do Bronx' manages to beat Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and teammate, 'The Eagle' might step out of retirement to exact revenge, believes Viera. During an interview with Sherdog, Viera said:

"Definitely. If Charles beats Makhachev, I truly believe that Khabib would return to avenge him."

Nurmagomedov has always maintained that he is well and truly retired from MMA and will never fight again. He believes it's time for a new generation of fighters to take center stage and is more than happy to stay retired.

