Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Kamaru Usman on UFC 268 win over Colby Covington

Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulated Kamaru Usman on his performance at UFC 268.

Kamaru Usman secured a unanimous decision victory against Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden in New York, defending his welterweight title in the process.

In a photo posted to his Instagram story, Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulated Kamaru Usman, writing:

"@usman84kg Congratulations African power"

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in an action-packed main event at UFC's staple New York card. The fight was a five-round war and lived up to the expectations of the fans.

In a crucial moment, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked Colby Covington down twice in the second round. Colby Covington came back in the third round and landed significant strikes on Usman, seemingly rocking the champion.

Kamaru Usman eventually retained his throne at UFC 268. Judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in his favor.

In an event where most fights turned out to be barn burners, the main card-opener did not disappoint, either. The pay-per-view started with a lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje.

The two contenders came into the fight guns blazing, and both were rocked multiple times over the course of the contest.

Chandler was knocked down in the second round by a huge right hand from Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' took control of the fight and decisively won the third round as well. Gaethje was eventually awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Kamaru Usman commended Colby Covington for his toughness; called 'Chaos' "the second best guy in the division"

The heated rivalry between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington seemed to reach a halt as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' complimented Covington for his performance in the main event at Madison Square Garden.

In a post-fight interview with Laura Sanko backstage at UFC 268, Kamaru Usman said:

"He presented himself differently. He had a new team and I know those guys down there at MMA Masters, they did a great job with him so he was a lot more calculated and a lot more relaxed. And, like I said, he's the second-best guy in the division. That dude's tough as nails, I've always given him credit as a competitor and I respect that!"

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview with Laura Sanko on YouTube below:

