Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he won't confront Khamzat Chimaev as he did with Artem Lobov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no intention of approaching or confronting Khamzat Chimaev for seemingly calling him out on Instagram live. The Eagle had once confronted and even slapped fellow countryman Artem Lobov after the latter called him a 'p***y' but doesn't plan on doing the same with Chimaev.

In a recent interview with RT Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked to react to Chimaev's fighting words aimed at him. The Eagle said that since he's never met Chimaev in person and has only had a telephonic conversation, he isn't disappointed about the latter's comments.

Nurmagomedov is clearly not paying heed to the Swedish fighter's callout and expressed his disinterest in igniting a fresh rivalry even after retiring from the sport last year.

"There was no disappointment. I never saw him, we only talked on the telephone. Disappointment happens when you expect something from someone. I never expected anything from him. He can do what he wants. If he thinks it is necessary to write that let him do it. You should address these questions to him," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On being asked whether he'd like to confront Chimaev when they meet in the future, Khabib was quick to say that he doesn't intend to do so.

"I don't think I will approach him. Do I need to?" said Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he chose to confront Artem Lobov

Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he chose to confront Artem Lobov because he insinuated that the former is a coward by calling him a 'p***y'.

Khabib doesn't take Chimaev's comments as insulting as Lobov's and hence wishes to avoid a confrontation.

"I don't think you can compare his and Artem Lobov's words. You heard what he said, right? Then why are you comparing those statements? When someone calls someone a p***y, you understand how that's perceived right? It doesn't matter who says it, you have to address him. But if a guy says he'll beat you up, tear you up, I see no reason to confront him. If someone needs to, they can come up to me," said Khabib.

