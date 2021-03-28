Khabib Nurmagomedov expresses his admiration for an Arsenal legend by sharing brilliant compilation video

It's no secret that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a big football fan. The former UFC lightweight champion has previously expressed his interest in being involved with the sport, and Nurmagomedov has now shared his admiration of Patrick Vieira.

In one of his recent Instagram stories, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a compilation of some of the best highlights of Vieira's career. The Eagle showcased his appreciation of the Arsenal legend.

Here is a screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has showcased his appreciation towards Patrick Vieira

In the past, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been seen alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus star has developed a bond with Khabib over the years, and before the latter's last-ever MMA fight, Ronaldo also showcased his support for The Eagle.

The former UFC lightweight champion has also been spotted alongside Clarence Seedorf, a legend similar to Vieira's stature. The former French international retired as a professional in 2011, ending his career at Manchester City.

However, for the majority of his career, Vieira has represented Arsenal at club level, playing more than 250 times for the Gunners. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has also played for Juventus and their fellow Italian rivals Inter and AC Milan.

Vieira was most recently involved with the sport as the manager of Ligue 1 club OGC Nice. But the former Arsenal man was recently sacked, and Vieria's next move remains to be seen.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also taken a similar path to Patrick Vieira

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v OGC Nice: Group C - UEFA Europa League

Much like Patrick Vieira, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also started coaching his fellow teammates and his cousins.

The Eagle has been helping out the likes of Islam Makhachev, and he will also be in the corner of Abubakar Nurmagomedov within the next few hours at UFC 260.

In 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after his successful title defense over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254.