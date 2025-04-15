Khabib Nurmagomedov gets brutally honest about Islam Makhachev's welterweight ambitions: "We can't exchange our relationships for belts"

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts regarding Islam Makhachev's welterweight ambitions. He noted that his pupil remains interested but there are certain factors preventing it from becoming a reality for the time being.

Ad

Makhachev set the record for most consecutive lightweight title defenses (4) in UFC history earlier this year and expressed interest in joining the list of legends to win a second championship. Red Corner MMA recently posted a clip from Nurmagomedov's conversation with journalist Adam Zubayraev, where he noted that Belal Muhammad being the reigning champion is what is stopping Makhachev from moving up.

Nurmagomedov disclosed that Muhammad is a close friend of their team and as a result, they won't ruin their relationship for a title fight. 'The Eagle' said:

Ad

Trending

"Islam wants to fight at 170 [pounds] but we can't go up there because Belal is the champion, who is very close to us. We can't exchange our relationships for belts. That's not the way we are. Those who offer us this just don't look at things the way we do, so we have different views in this case. If [Della] Maddalena was the champion, Islam would fight him for sure."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC 315 main event will determine Islam Makhachev's next fight

During the aforementioned clip, Khabib Nurmagomedov mentioned that the outcome of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315 will factor into Makhachev's decision to either defend his lightweight title or move up to welterweight.

'The Eagle' added that the UFC shares those sentiments and are keeping his pupil in mind for the next title shot should Della Maddalena defeat Muhammad:

Ad

"As far as I see it, the UFC are waiting for the event in May, where Belal and [Della] Maddalena are set to fight each other. I really want with all my heart Belal to win, but if [Della] Maddalena wins, I think the UFC may offer Islam this fight for the title at 170 [pounds]."

Ad

Check out a clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov embracing Belal Muhammad following his win at UFC 280 below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.