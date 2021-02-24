Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a signed shirt from Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Khabib Nurmagomedov has received a signed shirt from Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. The reigning UFC lightweight champion took to his official Instagram handle and shared an image of the autographed shirt he got from the Norwegian forward.

In doing so, Haaland became the second footballer within the space of a week to present Khabib Nurmagomedov with a signed shirt. Following Paris Saint Germain's recent 4-1 win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, hattrick hero Kylian Mbappe also sent his signed shirt to The Eagle.

Here is the shirt Erling Haaland presented Khabib Nurmagomedov with:

Here's the shirt Haaland sent The Eagle

The following day, Borussia Dortmund were involved in an intense Round of 16 clash against Sevilla with Haaland inspiring a 3-2 comeback win for his side. In his post-match interview, the Norway striker also admitted to being motivated by Mbappe's performance on the night before.

Khabib Nurmagomedov himself was also in attendance to witness PSG's win over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. However, it hasn't been confirmed if The Eagle was in the stadium to watch Dortmund's win over Sevilla, in a match that was also hosted in Spain.

Happy to help us win last night! ⚽⚽ #UCL pic.twitter.com/KvgtNCymeC — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) February 18, 2021

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov's future in the UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was last active inside the octagon at UFC 254 when he fought Justin Gaethje in the main event of the pay-per-view. The reigning UFC lightweight champion was successful in defending his title yet again in what would be his last ever fight in the UFC.

Advertisement

Following another dominant win, Khabib would announce his retirement, claiming that he wasn't willing to fight anymore without his father in his corner. The Eagle also added that he had promised his mother the same.

However, UFC President Dana White has been trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to compete one more time in the octagon. But, so far, White has been unsuccessful, as Khabib has rejected his offer to return to fighting on multiple occasions already.

It is to be believed that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White will once again meet in order to discuss if there's any future for The Eagle inside the UFC octagon. While the chances are Khabib will reject the offer, one can never know what this unpredictable sport has in store for the fans.