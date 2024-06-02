Khabib Nurmagomedov gives immediate backstage reaction to Islam Makhachev outclassing Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on Islam Makhachev's performance against Dustin Poirier on June 1. In a backstage interview after the event, 'The Eagle' shared his thoughts on the fight and claimed that the contest helped Makhachev grow as a fighter.

Nurmagomedov then shared how being involved in tough fights can help a fighter discover themselves and improve significantly:

"To be honest, today, Islam grew a lot. You don't even understand. When you go deep like today, it shows people and you understand your body and your things inside, how deep you can go. Even more, you know, there is more place... All the time, people underestimate themselves, you know. Our body, our soul, we can grow more deeper. Then, like, five rounds or 10 rounds, doesn't matter. You just have to find this. You just have to be relaxed and find this way, the way how you have to go and you can go deep. It was a very deep fight."

Makhachev and Poirier were the main event for the UFC 302 card which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The fight was a thrilling affair as both fighters had their moments in the five-round title clash.

In the end, the Dagestani caught Poirier in a D'Arce choke and submitted him in the fifth round of the fight.

With the victory, Makhachev extended his win streak to 13. This incredible run includes nine finishes (six submissions and three knockouts) and wins over fighters like Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Drew Dober, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan, and Thiago Moises.

Poirier, on the other hand, has now lost three times in an undisputed UFC lightweight title fight.