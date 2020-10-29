Khabib Nurmagomedov gives The NELK Boys interesting advice on how to beat Jorge Masvidal

Over the course of the past weekend, Khabib Nurmagomedov once again reigned supreme in his return to the UFC Octagon and marked yet another successful title defense by putting away Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title showdown at UFC 254.

In the lead-up to one of the biggest fight weeks in UFC history, both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje were highly engaged with several media outlets from all around the world, and the two champions even interacted with The NELK Boys.

The NELK Boys, often referred to as simply NELK, are Canadian YouTube stars mostly known for their prank videos. The channel's content usually revolves around Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, and Steve Deleonardis, who are the three main members of the group.

NELK Boys engage in an interesting conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov

During the UFC 254 fight week, The NELK Boys were invited to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for the biggest UFC pay-per-view of the year. While the trio made a cameo appearance in one of the UFC 254 Embedded episodes where they were seen doing shooeys with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, the group themselves uploaded a 30-minute long vlog of their experience in Abu Dhabi.

In the video billed as "The Return of the NELK", Steve was seen slamming a bottle of Howler Head whiskey with UFC President Dana White in typical 'SteveWillDoIt' fashion.

Kyle on the other hand, turned to Khabib Nurmagomedov and asked for some relationship advice and training tips, saying that his girlfriend was cheating on him with BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal.

All of this, of course, was a typical NELK prank, but Khabib Nurmagomedov still had quite an interesting answer.

In response to Kyle's dilemma, Khabib said that the only way the former was going to beat Masvidal was by getting a dog.

Check out the interaction between Khabib Nuramgomedov and The NELK Boys below (contains strong language):

After his fight at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to announce his retirement from the sport of MMA, ending his career with a perfect record of 29-0.