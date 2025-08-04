Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes for Conor McGregor's redemption, but warns of looming reckoning: "This is punishment"

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed Conor McGregor’s conduct outside the octagon. He claimed that McGregor has only himself to blame for the fallout due to his controversial past. But the Irishman can redeem himself, according to Nurmagomedov.McGregor made headlines on several occasions during his extended absence from competition. He indulged in partying, illegal substances, and more other activities that drew widespread criticism from the MMA community.During a recent Q&amp;A session hosted by Miftaah Institute in New York, Nurmagomedov claimed that McGregor was now facing the consequences of his reckless behavior. Combat sports news outlet Red Corner MMA took to X to repost the Dagestani legend’s remarks, which stated:''I don’t want to mention his name...this is punishment, and he keeps doing this. Everything that happened with old people, women, alcohol, drugs, this is punishment, and it has already begun.''Despite everything, Nurmagomedov believes McGregor still has the chance to bounce back stronger, saying:''But you know the most beautiful part of this? Allah always gives everybody a chance to come back. We always have a chance in this world to come back. I think he has a chance, and he has to change the way he’s living. Why am I talking about this? Because if he’s going to change, he can change so many other lives along with his own. That’s why I wish him to change himself. If he’s not going to change, he will be punished all his life and in the next life.&quot;Check out the post below:Notably, Nurmagomedov’s rivalry with McGregor remains one of the most heated in MMA history. The two clashed in the main event of UFC 229 in 2018, where 'The Eagle' emerged victorious by submitting McGregor in the fourth round with a tight rear-naked choke.Top contender discusses idolizing Khabib NurmagomedovNo. 2-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan recently expressed his admiration for Khabib Nurmagomedov during a conversation with UFC legend Chuck Liddell on his YouTube channel called King Of Violence.Tsarukyan said he was inspired by Nurmagomedov during his early MMA days:''I got a lot of favorite fighters. I always watch their fights to see how they move, how they wrestle. But if we say who inspired me when I was young, it was Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Because he's from Russia and I I'm from Russia as well. I live there and like when I started training MMA, he was a goal for us. But he wasn't the champ that moment but like he was he was so famous that moment.''Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (3:55):