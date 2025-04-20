Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's wrestling skills get blunt reality check from highly touted UFC newcomer: "Not at the highest level" 

While Khabib Nurmagomedov introduced and popularized the Dagestani style of wrestling in the Western MMA community, Islam Makhachev added his own facets and continued the legacy by extending his own dominance in the sport. Although most of their UFC opponents have failed to solve the puzzle of their relentless chain wrestling, UFC newcomer Aaron Pico realistically assessed it based on his own experience.

During his recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast, Pico insisted that he has experience of training and competing against the highest calibre wrestlers from the Caucasian states of Chechnya and Dagestan.

Based on his experience, he shared his thoughts on Nurmagomedov and Makhachev's wrestling skills, stating:

"Islam and Khabib are great wrestlers. They really are in MMA wrestling. But people don't realize that where they come from, they're not at the highest level at all. ... They're, maybe, not even in the top 30 and top 50."

He added:

"Where they come from in Dagestan and in the Caucasus mountains with wrestling, it's the highest level. I'm talking about three-time Olympic champions. Then, I was with the Russian national team camp in Sochi and wrestling with them. It's the top three guys. Basically, what I am saying is, I've seen Dagestan and wrestling, and I know MMA is different, but I am a really good wrestler too. So, let's fight."

Check out Aaron Pico's comments below (30:02):

Pico, an American MMA fighter and a former wrestler, was regarded as one of the best fighters competing outside the UFC. After starting with Bellator MMA, he recently signed a contract with the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov names the logical next opponent for Islam Makhachev

After retiring from competitive MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken up coaching responsibilities for his teammates, helping fighters like Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov advance in their careers.

Recently, former 145-pound champion Ilia Topuria vacated his title to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title. However, Nurmagomedov has reportedly refused to accept him as the next challenger to Makhachev's title.

In a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on Makhachev's potential next opponents, stating:

“My personal opinion - not necessarily [more] dangerous, let’s say more competitive - I think it’s Arman Tsarukyan. I think Arman is a more serious fighter than Topuria. Topuria is a good fighter at 145 but we haven’t seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam than Topuria."

He added:

“I don’t know what kind of agreements Topuria and the UFC had, but from Islam’s side, he already gave two title shots to 145 champions. Both times, Islam won. Now a third time? Ok, let’s imagine Topuria moves up and gets a title shot right away, Islam beats him, then Topuria fights again, he loses again. So basically, [a] nobody at 155."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (2:28):

Arman Tsarukyan, who made his UFC debut in a competitive fight against Makhachev, was scheduled to rematch the lightweight champion at UFC 311 in January. However, he was forced withdraw due to a back injury and Makhachev defeated Renato Moicano in a short-notice fight to secure his fourth title defense.

Reacting to Tsarukyan's withdrawal, UFC CEO Dana White had said that the Armenian fighter must earn another title shot, implying that the UFC was not keen on booking him to fight Makahchev.

