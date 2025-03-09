Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev send messages to countryman Magomed Ankalaev minutes after latter's #andnew moment beating Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev became the new UFC light heavyweight champion after defeating Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313. The Dagestani fighter showcased his striking and grappling skills to claim the belt and extend his unbeaten streak to 14 fights.

Ad

Pereira opened aggressively, targeting Ankalaev’s lead leg with heavy low kicks. The challenger remained patient, finding his rhythm in the second round and landing precise punches that wobbled the Brazilian before the horn sounded. The third round was evenly contested, with both fighters having their moments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ankalaev shifted strategy in the championship rounds, closing the distance and clinching against the cage to wear down Pereira. The former champion showed signs of fatigue but managed to land a high kick in the final round. However, it wasn’t enough to sway the judges, who scored the fight in Ankalaev’s favor.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Following his title-winning performance, Ankalaev received praise from UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who posted on social media:

Ad

“Congratulations Brother [Magomed Ankalaev] you made a history 👏 it was amazing performance against very tough opponent.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, also celebrated Ankalaev’s victory, with his story on Instagram and a post on X. He wrote on Instagram:

"The belt has been waiting for you for a long time." [Translation courtesy: Yandex]

Check out Islam Makachev's posts below:

Islam Makhachev congratulates Magomed Ankalaev following his recent win. [Screenshot courtesy: @islam_makhachev via Instagram]

His post on X was read as:

Ad

"Another belt goes to Dagestan, Russia Congratulations brother @AnkalaevM Excellent performance 🏆"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look into Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC career so far

Magomed Ankalaev made his UFC debut in March 2018 against Paul Craig, controlling the fight before suffering a last-second submission loss. He rebounded with a stunning knockout victory over Marcin Prachnio, earning his first Performance of the Night bonus.

His momentum continued with wins over Klidson Abreu, Dalcha Lungiambula, and Ion Cuțelaba—although the latter fight ended in controversy due to an early stoppage. Ankalaev silenced any doubts in their rematch, finishing Cuțelaba in the first round at UFC 254.

Ad

From there, he outclassed Nikita Krylov and Volkan Oezdemir before securing a decision win over former title challenger Thiago Santos. His dominance was further cemented with a TKO victory over Anthony Smith in July 2022. In December of that year, he fought Jan Błachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title, but the bout ended in a disputed split draw.

Ankalaev’s next fight against Johnny Walker at UFC 294 resulted in a no-contest after an illegal knee. The rematch saw Ankalaev claim a knockout victory, followed by another dominant win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308. Now, as the reigning champion after UFC 303, he stands as one of the division’s most formidable forces.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.