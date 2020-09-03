Khabib Nurmagomedov labels UFC 254 as the best card of the year

The UFC 254 pay-per-view promises to be one of the most historic events in the history of the promotion, solely judging by the main card Dana White and co. have lined up. And it seems as though UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is as excited as the fans.

The Dagestani fighter took to Twitter and hyped-up the UFC 254 event which he will be headlining along with Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje. The duo will be facing off against each other in an Undisputed UFC Lightweight Title bout.

In a recent tweet, Khabib Nurmagomedov alluded to the fact that UFC 254 card will feature two champions, four former champions, and four title challengers. The Eagle further added that the card is 'full of killers' and asked the fans what they made of the stellar lineup of fighters for the pay-per-view.

Here is what Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted out:

2 champion, 4 former champion, 4 title challengers. How do you like this card with full of killers. Best card of the year. #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/iVs2LRORWw — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 2, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje bout set to headline an excellent card at UFC 254

UFC 254 is currently on schedule for October 24, 2020, and will be headlined by reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim Champion Justin Gaethje.

The rest of the main card will feature some mouth-watering clashes featuring some of the finest fighters from the UFC roster. As it stands, the card will open with a Lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev. The second fight of the evening will be a Middleweight bout between former division Champion Robert Whittaker and contender Jared Cannonier.

We can then expect to move on to the long-impending and hugely-anticipated clash between featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov. The build-up to this particular bout has been intense and viewers can expect both the fighters to put up a thrilling encounter. For the co-main event, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier will collide in a huge Lightweight contender's fight.

The hype around UFC 254 is massive. And while some of these fights are yet to be confirmed for the pay-per-view by the promotion, this likely is how the final main card will shape up. Of course, there's always a possibility of the fighters withdrawing from the event due to last-minute injuries or other health-related reasons, but we hope that doesn't happen this time around.