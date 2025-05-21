Khabib Nurmagomedov lauds the Steven Gerrard "mentality" following incredible story by former Liverpool F.C. star  

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a fan of professional football apart from MMA. The Russian has always showed his love towards the game, and has been attending games all over Europe. He recently shared his reaction to an incredible story of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard's mentality.
Gerrard made his debut for Liverpool after coming through their academy and went on to lead the club. He led the Merseyside club to 2005 Champions League glory against AC Milan. Liverpool were 3-0 down at half-time and came back to score three goals before winning on penalties.
According to former Liverpool player Djibril Cisse, Gerrard delivered an iconic team talk during the half-time break which led to the Reds making a comeback.
Nurmagomedov reacted to this story on his Instagram and wrote:
"@stevengerrard Mentality 👊👏"
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below:
Aljamain Sterling says Islam Makhachev has better legacy than Khabib Nurmagomedov
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Islam Makhachev possesses a better legacy than Khabib Nurmagomedov. Notably, Makhachev surpassed Nurmagomedov in terms of number of lightweight title defenses earlier this year.
Makhachev achieved this feat by defeating Renato Moicano at UFC 311, which was his fourth successful 155-pound title defense. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sterling said:
"Now, Islam is one of the greatest lightweights of all time, in my opinion. I think he surpasses Khabib just based on how active he's been. I know some people think he hasn't been the most active. In terms of Khabib's run, I think Khabib had a total of like 13 or 14 UFC fights. I think Islam has already passed that, if I'm not mistaken."
He added:
"In my opinion, he [Makhachev] surpassed him because of all the wins of the credible guys he's beaten to get to the belt, and then the guys he's beaten for the belt."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below: