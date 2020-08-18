Khabib Nurmagomedov lays out one condition under which he will fight Conor McGregor again

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be returning to Octagon action at UFC 254 in an Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout against Justin Gaethje. However, 'The Eagle' is willing to give his arch-rival Conor McGregor a rematch before hanging up his gloves after reaching the 30-fight mark.

At a recent press conference hosted in his native country of Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov did address the rumors of a fight against Georges St-Pierre and also claimed that he is willing to fight either Conor McGregor or Tony Ferguson, but only if either of them manages to get past Dustin Poirier.

“If I don’t fight St-Pierre, I’d fight anyone who beats Dustin Poirier next, whether it’s Tony Ferguson or McGregor, after I fight Gaethje. That’s if I don’t fight Georges St-Pierre. If he comes back to the UFC and agrees to fight me, I’m fighting him. Why? Because the last time he lost was 2007. My career started in 2008. Together we’ve been undefeated for 25 years. I’m talking in terms of time, not fights. I don’t think the UFC will get another chance to make a fight like that, definitely not in the next 10 years.” Nurmagomedov said (via RT Sport).

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that GSP is next on his list and further explained that although Dustin Poirier is the next contender, it doesn't make sense for him to face 'The Diamond' since he's already beaten him before. In such a scenario, Khabib Nurmagomedov would be willing to face either Conor McGregor or Tony Ferguson, depending on who manages to get past Poirier.

“So Georges St-Pierre is next. If not, let Conor beat Poirier, or have Tony beat him, then I’ll fight them. Why? Because right now Poirier is the next contender. We already fought and I beat him, then he came back and beat a top-five guy [Dan Hooker]. So if Conor and Tony beat Poirier, I’ll fight them if I don’t fight Georges St-Pierre.”

When is Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be fighting Justin Gaethje for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship in the main event of UFC 254. The fight is currently scheduled for 24th October and is expected to be an extremely exciting contest.