“He have no choice” - Khabib Nurmagomedov makes 6-year-old son go through daily training, stresses importance of strength in men

Khabib Nurmagomedov has boldly claimed that if there is one thing his sons must do, it is train.

Nurmagomedov solidified himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time after retiring with a professional MMA record of 29-0. The former UFC lightweight champion was bred for greatness by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who put ‘The Eagle’ on the right path at a young age.

The 34-year-old MMA legend recently did a sit-down interview with Patrick Bet-David and discussed various topics. Bet-David asked Nurmagomedov about his two sons' participation in combat sports, leading to this answer by ‘The Eagle’:

“He have no choice about one thing. He’s a man, and he’s gonna train. He have to be strong. Zero complain, and now he’s like almost six, and he train every day, and there is no choice. He’s gonna train because if you man, you have to be strong.”

‘The Eagle’ has three kids with his wife, Patimat. First came his daughter, Fatima, followed by his sons, Magomed and Husayn. Although Nurmagomedov’s sons must train, they will have the choice of whether or not they want to become a world champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t force sons to become world champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov was emerging as one of the best MMA coaches on the planet before taking a break to spend time with his family. Therefore, if his sons choose to dedicate their lives to combat sports, they will have the perfect coach to lead them to success.

During the same interview with Patrick Bet-David, Nurmagomedov had this to say about giving his sons the choice to become a world champion:

“Honestly, I’m gonna let him choose what he wants. Not because in my house we have freedom of speech between son and father. I’m still boss. I’m not hungry to make my kids become world champion. I don’t know what my son gonna choose, but if you say, I wanna be like you, I wanna be world champion. Okay, this is your choice. If you want, I’m just gonna help him, but I’m never gonna push him to become professional athlete.”

In October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov fought for the last time in the UFC 254 main event against Justin Gaethje. ‘The Eagle’ secured a second-round triangle choke to defend his throne and extend his overall record to 29-0.

Nurmagomedov chose to retire after his father passed away and his mother asked him to stop fighting.

Watch Khabib's full interview with Patrick Bet-David below: