Khabib Nurmagomedov makes bold prediction about Ikram Aliskerov's future ahead of Robert Whittaker fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made a bold prediction about Ikram Aliskerov ahead of his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend. The former UFC lightweight champion lauded Aliskerov's abilities as a fighter and stated that he sees the 31-year-old becoming a superstar in the future.

While Whittaker was initially booked against Khamzat Chimaev, the Chechen-born fighter was forced to withdraw due to illness. Aliskerov agreed to step in on short notice to fight Whittaker. He was originally slated against Antonio Trocoli at UFC Vegas 93 last weekend.

Ahead of Aliskerov's toughest test as a professional fighter, Nurmagomedov expressed his appreciation for the UFC middleweight. Stating that the fellow Dagestani was destined for stardom, 'The Eagle' said:

"I know the UFC has high hopes for Ikram. They want him to fight in major tournaments against good opponents. He was scheduled to face Paulo Costa. They have big hopes and plans for him, but Ikram is performing very well."

Nurmagomedov continued:

"He is one of those fighters who shows himself in the gym as well as he does in the cage, in a fight. When Ikram steps into the octagon, it feels like he uses 200% of his capabilities. That's the impression I get, I've known him since childhood. I think Ikram is a future star."

Ikram Aliskerov talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's advice for Robert Whittaker fight

Ikram Aliskerov recently opened up about taking advice from Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia. The Dagestani fighter revealed that he called up the UFC Hall of Famer as soon as he agreed to face Whittaker and took some advice from him.

Aliskerov shared some insights on Nurmagomedov's advice during an interview with Red Corner MMA. While he refrained from going into specifics, the 31-year-old revealed that 'The Eagle' shared some guidance regarding time difference and to pay attention to Whittaker's striking. He said:

"He said, 'You can't miss these chances. You have to fly here and sweat for two to three days. There's also the adaptation. It's a 10-hour difference with Vegas here. It's easier to fly here from Miami when there's a seven-hour difference... We discussed [the fight], but I won't get into it. 'Pay attention because he's a striker. Be attentive, and everything will work out."

