"See you soon Detroit" - Khabib Nurmagomedov is making his way to the US once again

Khabib Nurmagomedov is on his way to the United States of America once again. 'The Eagle' is set to visit the Miftaah Institute on January 25th. The institute aims to preserve the practices of Prophet Muhammad and spread the teachings of the Qur'an.

Nurmogomedov, a devout Muslim, will be welcomed by the institute in Detroit, Michigan, for a special event. The event is being billed as 'The Legacy Continues' and 'The Eagle' will be present as a guest speaker.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to Instagram to break the news. In the caption of his post, he wrote:

"I am sending you location January 25th Detroit, Michigan I am partnering with @miftaah.institute & @class.a.events for an exclusive evening not to be missed!"

Now, just days before the event, Nurmagomedov posted a message on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption:

"See you soon Detroit"

Khabib Nurmagomedov via Instagram stories

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC to make US debut on January 28th

Khabib Nurmagomedov is gearing up for a busy trip to the United States. Just days after the event at the Miftaah Institute, Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC will be making their American debut on January 28th. Eagle FC 44 will be the company's first event in the U.S. and is set to go down in Miami, Florida.

The event will be headlined by Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. UFC legends Rashad Evans and Renan Barao will also be a part of the event.

Nurmagomedov has big plans in store for his Eagle FC promotion. The company recently signed Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez and Rashad Evans, all of whom are former UFC stars. Eagle FC plans to do as many as seven to eight events in America this year.

It will be interesting to see how Eagle FC does in comparison to some of the other notable MMA promotions in the world like ONE, PFL and Bellator.

