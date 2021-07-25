Khabib Nurmagomedov matchmakes for TJ Dillashaw after his superb win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

In the aftermath of TJ Dillashaw's win over Cory Sandhagen, Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that Dillashaw should be fighting Petr Yan in 2022. Taking to Twitter, 'The Eagle' played the role of matchmaker and claimed that the returning Dillashaw should be facing another former champion, in the form of Yan.

In a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov hinted that Dillashaw vs. Yan is the fight to make. The former UFC lightweight champion also wants to see the two former UFC bantamweight champions cross paths in a fight in Russia of all places.

Yan vs TJ

2022 in Russia 🔥 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 25, 2021

While Nurmagomedov himself is retired from octagon competition, he continues to be heavily involved with the sport of MMA. 'The Eagle' has been working as a coach for his long-term teammate Islam Makhachev and for his brothers and cousins who are also involved in the sport.

A week before UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw, Khabib himself was present in Las Vegas when he was in the corner of Makhachev at UFC Vegas 31. The Russian sensation secured a huge victory over Thiago Moises and jumped into the #5 spot in the lightweight division.

TJ Dillashaw marked his return to the octagon with a huge victory over Cory Sandhagen

After being away from the sport for two years, TJ Dillashaw finally made his return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 32. Upon his comeback, the former UFC bantamweight champion put together an instant classic against division top dog Cory Sandhagen.

The two men took each other to the absolute limit and eventually left the fight to be decided via the judges' scorecards. Dillashaw only narrowly got past 'The Sandman' in another classic bantamweight showdown and a fight that fans will remember for a very long time.

After the win, TJ Dillashaw called for a title shot and made it clear that he wants to fight for the belt. With Petr Yan also set to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title, the proposed Dillashaw vs. Yan fight in Russia could turn out to be a title fight after all - should the Russian manage to claim back the title.

