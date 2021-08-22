Khabib Nurmagomedov names the most promising Russian fighters competing in the UFC right now

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov keeps a keen eye on Russian fighters currently competing in MMA. In a recent interview with RT Sport, Nurmagomedov named the best male Russian fighters in the UFC in each weight class.

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs UFC flyweight Askar Askarov to become champion down the line. According to 'The Eagle', Askarov has what it takes to beat the reigning champion inside the octagon.

Nurmagomedov hails former bantamweight champion Petr Yan as the best fighter in the 135 lbs division. At 145lbs, he backs the highly-rated prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov to become champion in the future. In the heavily-stacked lightweight division, Khabib hopes to see his longtime friend and teammate, Islam Makhachev, fighting for the title soon.

At 170lbs, Nurmagomedov has his money on fellow undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev to eventually capture the welterweight strap. He didn't name any Russian fighter from the UFC middleweight division who has caught his eye. Instead, 'The Eagle' picked Russian promotion Absolute Championship Akhmat's Magomed Ismailov as the most promising 185lb fighter.

Nurmagomedov claimed Magomed Ankalaev could go on to become light heavyweight champion in the UFC. Speaking about the heavyweight division, 'The Eagle' was unable to name any Russian fighter who's poised for glory in the near future:

“At bantamweight, it’s Petr Yan. At featherweight, it’s Zabit Magomedsharipov. He’s [Makhachev] already one of the UFC title contenders [at lightweight]. I would also like to mention Ankalaev. He has big chances of becoming a champion. I almost forgot Askarov. Brandon Moreno is the current UFC champion and Askarov had a draw with him. He is very close to the title. I think Khamzat has a good chance [at welterweight]. He’s doing very well. In heavyweight, I don't see anyone. Anyone at all,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as the greatest Russian UFC fighter of all time

Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy as one of the greatest mixed martial artists on the planet is set in stone. With a stellar undefeated record of 29-0, Nurmagomedov was ranked the number one male pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC following his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov not only dominated every single one of his opponents inside the octagon but also won almost every single round in every fight he's been in. While there will be no end to the pound-for-pound GOAT debate, it is safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov is easily the greatest lightweight in UFC history.

