Khabib Nurmagomedov posts his version of the iconic Adidas Jose+10 commercial featuring Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be enjoying his time off from UFC competition. Having announced his retirement at UFC 254, The Eagle has been engaging himself more with the world of Football and was even recently spotted with Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf.

Taking to Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an image with the former AC Milan sensation, who also happens to be Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's favorite player of all time. In another recently posted video, Khabib shared the iconic Adidas Impossible Team commercial but the one featuring him and Islam Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares an incredible version of the Adidas Jose+10 commercial

Ahead of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, Adidas had just launched their "Impossible Is Nothing" campaign and along with it, created one of the most iconic Football commercials of all time.

The storyline of the commercial revolved around two young boys who were dreaming of their very own fantasy football match and had the pleasure of picking their dream team. Named Jose and Pedro, the two young boys picked the likes of Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Lionel Messi, and Franz Beckenbauer, among other legendary names.

Taking to Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an edited version of the commercial where he is playing the role of Pedro. Whereas, his fellow teammate and good friend, Islam Makhachev portrays Jose.

Here is what The Eagle posted:

Advertisement

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the UFC?

As things stand, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be present in UFC Fight Island this month, and coincidentally enough, the reigning lightweight king will be sharing the island with Conor McGregor. The Eagle is on course to discuss his future in the sport and will be meeting UFC President Dana White. McGregor, meanwhile, is in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23rd.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still recognized as the UFC lightweight champion, however, by the end of this month, he could officially retire from the sport and vacate the 155-lbs title. Given Khabib's decision, it will be interesting to see if he will stick around in the sport for a potential clash against Georges St-Pierre or not.