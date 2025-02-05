Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Islam Makhachev for UFC belt donation with three-word reaction

UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev recently donated his gold strap and golden fight gloves to the Dagestan Sports Museum, and was praised by Khabib Nurmagomedov for doing so. The lightweight champion's donation came in hopes of inspiring future generations, and news of the same has been making the rounds on the internet.

ESPN MMA reposted a picture of Makhachev donating his belt and gloves on Instagram. The caption to the post read:

"Makhachev said that he wants his belt and UFC gloves to be an inspiration for the younger generation ❤️ What a gesture 👏 (via @islam_makhachev)"

Check out Islam Makhachev's latest donation to the Dagestan Sports Museum:

The post caught the attention of 'The Eagle' who also shared the same post on his Instagram story, with a three-word reaction:

"The People's Champ"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's story below:

'The Eagle's' Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov showers praise on Islam Makhachev post-UFC 311

At UFC 311, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was scheduled to defend his strap against top contender Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan, however, was forced to withdraw at the last minute, which was when Renato Moicano stepped in to save the main event of the pay-per-view. Makhachev submitted Moicano in round one to win the bout.

On the same night, Khabib Nurmagomedov had to corner three fighters at UFC 311 - Tagir Ulanbekov, Umar Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. After the conclusion of the pay-per-view, 'The Eagle' who was happy with the lightweight champ's performance, posted on Instagram:

"Had a rough night last night as I expected. @islam_makhachev has once again proven that he is the best in the world right now, and I am very happy for him and the journey he has taken in this sport, in the history of mixed martial arts, very few fighters have achieved what he has achieved. Keep working my brother, this is not the limit 👊"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

