Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Georges St-Pierre claiming he would have beaten 'The Eagle' had they fought in 2020

There were rumors that Georges St-Pierre could come out of retirement for a second time to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a super-fight. The two-division champion recently revealed that he was confident he would have handed the former lightweight champion the first loss of his mixed martial arts career if the bout came to fruition.

Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'GSP' stated:

"I think Khabib could have beat me. I'm not saying I would have beat Khabib all the time. I was confident enough to take that fight that I was thinking that if I take that fight I'm going to beat him that day, at that particular place, at that particular time."

He added:

"That doesn't mean I would beat him all the time. I was confident, but maybe I'm wrong. I think I would've beat him because if he would've come to put pressure on me, I would've put him down and I would've been confident to try and go for it."

Nurmagomedov responded to the post from ESPN MMA, stating:

"I learn from this guy a lot. Even hear he talk about me is so interesting ))) GSP all day ✊️"

While St-Pierre did claim that he would have beaten Nurmagomedov, he offered plenty of praise to his fellow UFC Hall of Famer. 'The Eagle' has not been shy about praising 'GSP' throughout his career, claiming that he was among his favorite fighters.

Javier Mendez labels Khabib Nurmagomedov as the most dangerous fighter of all time

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a legendary mixed martial arts career as he retired with a 29-0 record and earned a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. Despite this, Daniel Cormier recently claimed Islam Makhachev is the more dangerous fighter. Speaking to Drake Riggs of MMA Mania, American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez disagreed, stating:

"He's more skilled in multiple areas. More dangerous? Nobody is more dangerous, in my opinion, in the world than Khabib. No one. No one. I don't care. I haven't seen one that's more dangerous than Khabib in the sense of danger. I mean, you can't do nothing to him. Very difficult to do anything to him. Khabib's the most dangerous, in my opinion."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev below:

Mendez claimed that Nurmagomedov had the hardest chin of any fighter he has seen while noting that 'The Eagle' did not struggle with his opponents. He suggested that Cormier may have meant Makhachev was the more skilled of the two.