Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Israel-Palestine war as he shares top UFC welterweight's message of desperation

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov extended his solidarity to the Palestinian people beseiged in Gaza amidst the escalation of violence between Hamas and Israel.

Nurmagomedov shared UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad's Instagram post on his with two emojis, a praying emoji and a broken heart.

The post by Muhammad showed aerial footage of the destruction in Gaza caused by Israeli air strikes. Rubble from destroyed buildings and residential apartments can be seen as the accompanying caption details the horrific conditions that are being endured by innocent civilians.

Out of a population of 2.3 million, one million are believed to be children, and the blockade imposed by Israel on water and food supply, as well as electricity, has drawn criticism from many.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's rematch with Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime friend and teammate Islam Makhachev will undertake his second lightweight title defense against Alexander Volkanovski, whom he defeated in his very first title defense.

The featherweight king will rematch Makhachev as a replacement for Brazilian contender Charles Oliveira.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the last-minute change does not matter as Islam Makhachev is equipped to take on anyone who can make 155 pounds, the lightweight championship weight.

“Islam is a world champion right now. If somebody can make 155 and UFC says this guy is a contender, who cares? It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who. If King Kong can make 155, okay, bring this guy here. It doesn’t matter. I told Islam today morning, ‘Brother, it doesn’t matter. You’re the world champion.’ Volk, Charles, [Dustin] Poirier, Justin [Gaethje], it doesn’t matter. It’s supposed to be Charles, OK. He pulled out, but we already beat him, and we don’t care about this."

Khabib Nurmagomedov also praised the first meeting between the two champions as highly-competitive.

He said in a video on social media:

“If they want Volk again, first fight was very good, very competitive fight, but we know and their team knows we win unanimous decision. It was not even split decision. It was unanimous decision. Yes, Volk was looking good in that fight, but he lose, and he knows, his team knows, and all the world knows he lose. OK, they want to bring him again, bring him again. We here. Islam almost on weight, on point, he’s ready to go. We have five more hard days for training, and we ready for Abu Dhabi.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov full comments below:

