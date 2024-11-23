Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to news of Conor McGregor being found guilty of rape

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently reacted to his rival Conor McGregor's guilty rape verdict. More accurately, his non-reaction to the news was the message the Russian former world champion may have been trying to send.

'The Eagle' merely shared a news post by ESPN on his Instagram stories. No caption, just the headline. It's as if Nurmagomedov didn't need to comment anymore on the news as he has repeatedly questioned McGregor's morals and destructive behaviors in the past.

Here's the Instagram story and the headline:

"Irish civil jury finds Conor McGregor liable for sexual assault"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's story. [Image credit: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

The rape charges were filed by Nikita Hand, accusing McGregor and his friend, James Lawrence, of sexually assaulting her in December 2018. After a long series of litigations and extensive DNA analysis, it's been deduced that it was the Irish MMA superstar's DNA that was found on Hand's clothes and underwear that night.

While Lawrence was ruled out of the guilty verdict, 'The Notorious' was found guilty by a civil jury in Dublin, Ireland. McGregor was then ordered to pay Hand €250,000 (£210,000) in damages, despite repeated claims that the sexual intercourse between him and Hand was completely consensual.

It must be noted that since this is a civil case and not a criminal case, McGregor will not be facing criminal charges from the incident - meaning no jail time for the Irish superstar.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may come face-to-face at a PFL event early next year

It seems Khabib Nurmagomedov will get the chance to rub it in Conor McGregor's face - not that he's known to do such things. Still, the two bitter rivals may have the opportunity to come face-to-face once again at PFL: Road to Dubai - Champions Series on January 25.

Nurmagomedov's cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, will be defending his Bellator lightweight title against Irish MMA star Paul Hughes. 'The Notorious' reportedly agreed to corner Hughes in this upcoming world title fight. Since 'The Eagle' has regularly cornered his younger cousin, he'll be in close proximity to 'The Notorious' again.

The two MMA stars had perhaps the most watched and documented MMA rivalry ever. Generating views and revenue for both the right and wrong reasons.

