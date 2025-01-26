Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to name Conor McGregor but shows respect to Ireland after Paul Hughes' loss: "You guys support our brothers in Palestine"

MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared a heartfelt message for the people of Ireland during an MMA event. Nurmagomedov was in attendance for the PFL Champion Series 1 event, which took place on Jan. 25 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

'The Eagle' was a part of Usman Nurmagomedov's corner, who headlined the event in a title bout against Paul Hughes. The fight was a highly entertaining affair that ended with a majority decision victory for the Dagestani.

After the fight, the former UFC lightweight king got on the mic and shared how the MMA rivalry between Dagestan and Ireland stemmed his bitter feud with Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov didn't mention McGregor by name and proceeded to shower praise on the Irish people for their support toward Palestine.

"I just wanna say one thing. All these things beginning from my side and the other guy [Conor McGregor] when we was fighting, but don't forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine. Don't forget about this. We love you guys. You, your government, everybody. We are inside the cage, only competition. MMA all about respect. We love you guys because you guys support our brother in Palestine."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor is regarded as one of the ugliest rivalries in UFC history. After years of animosity, the two individuals were finally matched up for a showdown at UFC 229 in October 2018. In the lead-up, the trash talk between the two fighters got very personal as family members and religion were brought up during insults.

Nurmagomedov outclassed the Irishman for the majority of the clash and proceeded to score a submission victory in the fourth round. After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to attack McGregor's friend and teammate Dillon Danis, leading to an all-out brawl between the two fighters' teams.

