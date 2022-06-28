Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy honored by Michael Chandler, Uriah Hall, and more in UFC Icons

Khabib Nurmagomedov has curated such an impressive resume that many of his pugilistic peers can't help but be impressed.

In a recent piece titled "Icons: Khabib Nurmagomedov" for UFC Connected, multiple UFC fighters did sit-down interviews to discuss their thoughts on the titular titan.

At the 1:01 mark, former UFC lightweight title challenger and multi-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler said:

"What the man did inside of the Octagon. Undefeated, multiple time world champion. The way he carried his torch and his flag and his country on his back. Brought everybody with him and became the pride of a nation, was absolutely a spectacular thing to watch."

At the 5:19 mark of the video, Chandler said:

"My favorite Khabib moment has to be his last fight. It was also right after he had just lost his father a couple of months before."

Continuing on a bit later in the piece at 6:10, Chandler said:

"You think about pressures of defending your world title and you couple that with the fact that you just lost your father. You just lost your hero, you just lost your coach. The average man, the average human being would not be able to perform at that level under those type of circumstances."

Then at the 6:41 juncture of the video, the retirement of Nurmagomedov was touched upon. Chandler said:

"I think it was the abrupt nature in which Khabib announced his retirement. Nobody saw it coming. Nor did anybody believe that it had just happened."

Finally, at the 8:07 portion of the piece, Chandler said:

"I think we're going to see Khabib not just as a Hall of Fame fighter. But he could end up as a Hall of Fame coach."

Also in the UFC Connected feature at the 1:18 mark, UFC middleweight highlight-reel Uriah Hall said:

"You just have to look at Khabib and just write perfect next to everything."

Khabib Nurmagomedov the coach and promoter

Other combatants that paid their respects to Khabib Nurmagomedov included Joe Lauzon, Kai Kara-France, and Belal Muhammad, just to name a few.

Beyond his current coaching duties, 'The Eagle' is also a promoter for the fittingly named Eagle FC.

How will he fare on Saturday July 16? Our upcoming event, #EagleFC48 in Kazakhstan will feature a home crowd hero battling it out for the interim Eagle FC Middleweight Championship. Dauren 'Kazakh' Ermekov (16-5) will go up against Gamzat Khiramagomedov (10-1).How will he fare on Saturday July 16? Our upcoming event, #EagleFC48 in Kazakhstan will feature a home crowd hero battling it out for the interim Eagle FC Middleweight Championship. Dauren 'Kazakh' Ermekov (16-5) will go up against Gamzat Khiramagomedov (10-1). How will he fare on Saturday July 16? https://t.co/suBEc04ve3

The former UFC lightweight world champion currently has top notch lightweight Islam Makhachev under his tutelage, a man who seems to be trending towards his own crack at the 155 pound throne.

