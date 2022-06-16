"We're just beginning, we need at least five to seven years" - Khabib Nurmagomedov gives timeline for when he expects Eagle FC 'to become on top'

Khabib Nurmagomedov may no longer be fighting in the cage, but he's still deeply involved in the fight game through his promotion Eagle FC. Originally known as Gorilla Fighting Championship, the promotion held 36 events across Russia and the Caucausus before Nurmagomedov bought the promotion for $1 million and rebranded it.

Now Eagle FC is focusing on building an audience in America with three Florida events thus far in 2022. Eagle FC 47 featured former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in a bout that Nurmagomedov hoped would set up a superfight against Fedor Emelianenko. That plan fell apart after dos Santos dislocated his shoulder and lost, but it's clear 'The Eagle' wants to position his promotion as a serious player on the MMA landscape.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv Khabib: “If Junior dos Santos wins, I want to make him vs. Fedor Emelianenko. … I’m going to talk to Scott Coker.” #EagleFC47 Khabib: “If Junior dos Santos wins, I want to make him vs. Fedor Emelianenko. … I’m going to talk to Scott Coker.” #EagleFC47 https://t.co/M8WHGvLnlc

In a new interview posted on his Eagle FC YouTube channel, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed the future of his company and how he'd measure its success. He said:

"I think we need five, seven years. Because for this business, you have to create content. To create content you need years and years. We're just beginning. We're just beginning and we need, I think, at least five to seven years to become on top."

Watch the full interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Eagle FC is already positioning itself as one of the premiere leagues under the UFC. Nurmagomedov is using his contacts within the UFC to sign former UFC fighters, and also has the help of his friend and manager Ali Abdelaziz when looking to sign up-and-coming talent from around the world. An internet broadcast deal with media company FLXcast also comes with use of the FLXcast Arena in Miami, lowering production costs significantly.

With Nurmagomedov continuing to push Eagle FC hard using his fame, it will be something to see where the promotion is in five years.

Manager teases grappling tournament in Eagle FC with Khabib Nurmagomedov participating

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently suggested that Eagle FC is looking to host a grappling tournament at a future event. One advantage with these sorts of non-MMA competitions is that the UFC often allows its athletes to participate, opening the door to some big names. According to Abdelaziz, the biggest name could compete as well. He wrote on Twitter:

"rumors Eagle FC going to have Grappling tournament soon @TeamKhabib @Rizvan_RM 👀👀 can you imagine if Khabib compete also"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @Rizvan_RM can you imagine if Khabib compete also rumors Eagle FC going to have Grappling tournament soon @TeamKhabib can you imagine if Khabib compete also rumors Eagle FC going to have Grappling tournament soon @TeamKhabib @Rizvan_RM 👀👀 can you imagine if Khabib compete also

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shut down all discussion about a potential UFC return, but something less competitive like a grappling tournament certainly isn't out of the question. Between this and Nurmagomedov's potential coaching gig on The Ultimate Fighter, there's plenty to anticipate as a fan of 'The Eagle.'

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far