"I have my view and my principle" - Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC has no intentions of competing with the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is all set to take Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) to the next level as he plans to bring the fighting promotion to the United States in 2022.

The Dagestani star recently interacted with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi to discuss Eagle FC's future and was asked if he sees the fighting promotion competing with the UFC. 'The Eagle' was also asked how he wants to position it for the future. Here's how Khabib Nurmagomedov responded:

"I don't want to compete with someone. It's not a secret that UFC is the best in the world. You know for almost 30 years, these guys have been doing great shows around the world. UFC is a very big brand. I do not want to compete with them or other promotions. I have my view and my principle. And may because it is just the beginning. I remember like one year ago, end of November, I bought Eagle FC so we only have 12 months. If you want to become big, we need like five to six years and we have to do around the world everywhere some events, sign a lot of fights. You know it is too early to talk about competing with some big fish and we are just beginning. And I'm very excited about this journey."

When will Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC make its US debut?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed that Eagle FC will organize its first major event in the US by the end of January 2021 and it will take place in Miami, Florida. The retired UFC fighter is also planning another big event in Miami around mid-March.

"Beginning of next year, we are going to have a couple of shows. By the end of January and middle of March, we are going to have big shows in Miami. And of course, we are going to sign a lot of fighters."

In the interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov explains that the promotion has been having trouble signing international fighters from different parts of the world because of the whole pandemic situation.

"2020 and 2021, it was very hard for us. Because of the pandemic, we cannot sign fighters from Europe and the US."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov took over the Gorilla Fighting Championship back in November 2020 and rebranded it to Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC). Ever since then, the Dagestani star has held various fighting events, however, most of these shows were primarily in his home country. The latest move will certainly allow 'The Eagle' to try out the new MMA landscape and bring more eyes to the promotion.

