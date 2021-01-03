Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting promotion: Details emerge of first Eagle FC event of 2021

Eagle Fighting Championship, recently acquired by Khabib Nurmagomedov, reveals that its first event of 2021 will be open to the public.

In a post on their official Instagram page, the fighting promotion announced the details of their plan to have a crowd present during their event on January 15. The gates will be open for those who can prove to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The inaugural Eagle FC event of 2021 will happen simultaneously with the Emirati UAE Warriors 14 in Dubai. Nurmagomedov already announced that his promotion would host several events throughout 2021. After reaching an agreement with the UFC, Eagle FC unveiled that UFC Fight Pass will stream its events.

"The joint EAGLE FC and UAE WARRIORS tournament, which will take place in Dubai on January 15, will be open to the public. The fighting promotion administration has reached a mutual agreement on spectators' admission upon proof of a special document indicating the vaccination against COVID-19, received in Dubai. We remind you that the tournament will be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena on January 15. If you received the COVID-19 vaccination now, you are clear to watch EFC & UAE tournament!"

Nurmagomedov purchased the Russian fighting promotion 'Gorilla Fight Championship' last November for a reported $1 million and has since rebranded it under the Eagle FC moniker, a reference to his fight nickname.

The last event of Nurmagomedov's promotion happened in Nizhny Novgorod last December. Eagle FC 31 had the heavyweight title fight between Rizvan Kuniev and Vladimir Daineko as its headliner, where Kuniev was able to retain his belt.

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov to meet in the United Arab Emirates

Dana White speaks to Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White is going to have a meeting with retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates.

The encounter, which will take place in the same week as UFC 257, has been highly-anticipated by UFC fans, as they believe White will be trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon.

While White already revealed that he is convinced that he can persuade Nurmagomedov to resume his career, the unbeaten champion has been keen on reassuring his position. In interview after interview, Nurmagomedov has reiterated his wish to remain retired.

Another possible subject of the meeting will be Khabib Nurmagomedov's ambition of making MMA an Olympic Sport. Although White already shook that possibility off by stating it is not on his priority list, Nurmagomedov seems interested in completing his vision.

But Eagle FC may be the main topic of the discussion between the two. Nurmagomedov said in different interviews that he wishes to speak to White about his newly acquired promotion.

Eagle FC 32 will be dedicated to the memory of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father, who died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.