Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals that Eagle FC has several events scheduled for 2021

After retirement from UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov purchased Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million. The promotion was subsequently rebranded as Eagle Fighting Championship, a nod to his nickname.

The formation of the new promotion was officially announced in early December 2020 at a press conference, during which he also said that he might break out of retirement if his mother gives her blessings.

It was reported that EFC would have a different format than GFC, growing out of Russia to hold events in the Middle East and elsewhere. 'The Eagle' revealed in an Instagram post today that he has even bigger plans with his fighting promotion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's EFC to hold events around the world

EFC held its most recent event on Sunday, December 12, where Rizvan Kuniev faced Vladimir Daineko in the main event for the heavyweight belt. Khabib congratulated Kuniev on the win and wished Daineko a quick recovery in the post.

He added that the next year is going to be quite eventful for Eagle FC. For the first half of 2021, EFC already has tournaments planned in Middle East and Russia.

Our last event, Eagle FC 31, took place last day, where the heavyweight fight between Rizvan Kuniev and Vladimir Daineko became a real highlight of the tournament. I congratulate Rizvan on the successful defense of the title and wish Vladimir health and a quick return.

The coming year will be very eventful, so stay tuned for our league @eaglefcmma

I assure you, it will be interesting and spectacular. See you next year, and in the first half of 2021 we have already scheduled tournaments in Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Krasnodar, St. Petersburg, Tashkent and Alma-Ata.

EFC to stream on UFC Fight Pass

Khabib Nurmagomedov also said in the press conference that he was eyeing UFC Fight Pass for the streaming of EFC events. He posted a picture with Dana White days before, hinting at a possible meeting between the two. Fans assumed the meeting was about the return of Khabib Nurmagomedov to the octagon.

But Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that it was about his newly-acquired MMA promotion.

"I had this offer to Dana White. I wanted to make a contract with UC Fight Pass to broadcast EFC fights there. Kind of like their contract with M-1, but a bit different."

Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently also said that he is working to make MMA an Olympic sport.