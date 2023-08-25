Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what happened when a "drunk guy" tried to "bully him" in a Californian supermarket

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most famous MMA fighters in the world, thanks in part to his legendary undefated run, and in large part to his historic feud with Conor McGregor. The level of fame he earned from competing against the Irishman has led to people recognizing him everywhere he goes.

So it comes as no surprise that 'The Eagle' has had to deal with unruly fans and the average citizen either pestering him for his attention or outright trying to challenge him as a fighter. In an interview on the PBD Podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about an instance of a drunk civilian challenging him.

After being asked about a situation where someone might not necessarily recognize him, being inebriated and challenging him to a fight, the former UFC lightweight champion spoke (at 14:33 minutes) about a 2012 incident at a supermarket in California:

"It was like supermarket and every day I go inside, buy something, come, and one old lady at the register, she know me. And I was waiting on the line and one drunk guy who tried to bully me is like, was maybe 35 on that time, like 35 to 40. He was big guy and he tried to bully like everybody and I told him, you have to be careful, like because it's not a good idea to joke with me."

The unbeaten 155-pound legend is no stranger to fights outside the cage, having infamously jumped out of the cage at UFC 229 to attack Conor McGregor's cornerman, Dillon Danis.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire from MMA?

It is arguable that no other retirement stunned the MMA world quite like Khabib Nurmagomedov's. UFC president Dana White exhausted his efforts to try and persuade him to walk back on his decision, while rivals Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson were beside themselves with frustration, as they hoped to face him.

But after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, 'The Eagle' announced his retirement from the sport due to a promise he had made to his mother. His father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, had passed away due to COVID-related complications, causing his mother to stop him from fighting without his father present.