Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals who he thinks is the better footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an ardent martial artist, but also takes an active interest in football. In a recent interview with Russian YouTube sensation Krasava, the UFC Lightweight Champion disclosed how he would rate some of the world's most renowned footballers like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Following his retirement from MMA, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown a growing inclination towards football. On 25th January 2021, The Eagle took to Twitter and stated that he wants to try his hand at becoming a professional footballer next.

"Preparing for my football debut. I'm free agent, and ready to accept offers." said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Preparing for my football debut ⚽️

I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers.

Готовлюсь к дебюту на большом футболе, жду предложения, будем рассматривать. https://t.co/V2NlBX5iqD — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

FC KAMAZ took The Eagle's tweet seriously and extended an offer to play in the third-tier Russian football league. Responding to Nurmagomedov's post, the Russian Club explained why they would like to engage in the relationship.

"We offer you to make your football debut as part of our team. PFL is the football UFC... We play every match only to win [and are] an ambitious team with the task of entering the FNL," said FC KAMAZ.

How did Khabib Nurmagomedov rate football legends like Messi and Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent talk of football has left many media houses to gather around the UFC star for interviews. During one such interview with Krasava, Khabib was seen talking extensively about his love for football and went on to rate some famous footballers like Ronaldo, Messi, and Ibrahimovic.

He said that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best footballer in the world and he would place him first.

"Well, I would place Cristiano first. Cristiano is the best. Zlatan can also be called a great player in his own way. And in terms of results - Messi is the best. So: Cristiano, Messi, Zlatan," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking further with Krasava, The Eagle divulged that he draws great inspiration from Zlatan's motivating messages to keep him pumped and ready before a fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov also told the Russian public sports news channel, Match TV, that it was his childhood dream to play professional football.

"To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all. Who haven't I discussed this with! I've spoken even with the UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes and even Cristiano Ronaldo," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is said to be good friends with Cristiano Ronaldo. A Real Madrid fan himself, Khabib added:

“In fact, the first match I remember watching the full 90 minutes, was Real vs Juventus in 1998 [Champions League final]. I remember Mijatovic scored from an offside position, but we still won,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After his retirement from MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be drifting further away from UFC with each passing day. Will The Eagle make his much-anticipated comeback to the octagon?

