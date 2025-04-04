Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach scorches Merab Dvalishvili for showboating to win at UFC 311: "Judges would get swayed"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach recently shared his honest thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili for showboating at UFC 311 and scorched him for swaying the opinion of the judges. Dvalishvili successfully retained his bantamweight championship after earning a unanimous decision win over 'The Eagle's' cousin, Umar.

Following the bout, Umar disclosed that he suffered a broken hand and was compromised during the bout against Dvalishvili. He performed well in the earlier rounds, however, 'The Machine' shifted the momentum with his aggressive pace and overwhelmed the challenger. All three judges had the champion winning three rounds, with one of them even scoring four of the rounds in his favor.

During the latest episode of his Javier and Mo Show podcast, Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez took aim at Dvalishvili's antics when recalling his conversation with Umar. Mendez mentioned that he believes his pupil should have been awarded the decision, but wasn't because 'The Machine' had already swayed the judges:

"I said... The reason why you didn't win in the fifth round is because [Dvalishvili] showboated his way to winning that like, he acted like the victor when you were tired, and that's why I feel he basically took it from you because you let him'... The actual damage that he did was nothing compared to what Umar did... He did show that, 'I'm the winner', and Umar couldn't stop him from showing that. I can see how the judges would get swayed on that."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach's comments below (8:23):

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach discloses whether Umar has gotten over his loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez also disclosed whether he believes Umar has gotten over his loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

During the aforementioned episode, Mendez admitted that he isn't sure whether Nurmagomedov is truly over the loss, but praised his pupil for his humility and personal character traits:

"I don't know what's going on inside because I can't tell you, 'Oh, no, [Nurmagomedov's] gotten over it'. I don't know. I have no idea. I just know that he is the greatest kid out there and he's most respectful and very humble in that he doesn't speak ill of anybody." [7:16]

Check out the official scorecards for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov below:

