Conor McGregor is the butt of the joke this week after Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin shared a clip of the Irishman alledgedly passing wind during an interview.

'The Notorious' was sitting down with Ariel Helwani for an interview with DAZN Boxing at the Black Forge Inn, in Dublin, Ireland. The pair discussed Katie Taylor's bout and his future, where he confirmed he would be fighting Michael Chandler before the end of the year.

Whilst fans of McGregor were happy to see the Irishman, his haters have had a field day with the video. Recently, Abubakar Nurmagomedov shared a short clip of the interview that appeared to show McGregor passing wind.

Nurmagomedov, cousin of McGregor's fierce rival Khabib, also captioned the video with a dig at the Irishman.

"Conor McFarter"

The beef between Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor isn't without base. Abubakar Nurmagomedov was involved in UFC 229's infamous post-fight brawl that saw Khabib jump into the crowd and McGregor sucker punched in the octagon.

'Manap' and McGregor also traded blows in the cage during the brawl before being seperated. The Russian fighter was later retroactively banned for a year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his part in the chaos, and fined $25,000.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to face Conor McGregor

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently stated that a fight against Conor McGregor would mean more to him than just the financial gain.

'The Great' holds victories over the biggest names in the featherweight division such as Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Brian Ortega and Chad Mendes. Despite his extensive work, one name that eludes the Australian is McGregor.

During an interview with The MMA Fan Podcast, Volkanovski stated that his interest in facing the Irishman isn't solely for the money. According to the 145lb champ, McGregor is the only featherweight champion he hasn't faced and he wants that for his legacy.

He said:

"It’s pretty easy for me in saying Conor McGregor because he was in featherweight. We’ve got to remember the champions I’ve beat. I’ve beat every other champion in the featherweight division. The only champ I haven’t fought in the featherweight division is Conor McGregor. McGregor in his prime in the featherweight division would obviously be the all-time. I’m sure everyone would want to see that right now."

'Volk' added:

"Everyone’s going to talk about the money, and that’s why you only want that fight. Yeah, of course there’s money in it, the circus around it, the hype, all of that. But you talk about legacy, you know then I would have beaten every featherweight champion, and I plan on having the most defenses as well.”

