Khabib Nurmagomedov's decade-old photo with late father breaks the internet: "THE greatest father-son connection"

MMA fans around the globe have taken notice of Khabib Nurmagomedov's old picture with his father. The majority of them expressed their appreciation for Nurmagomedov's father's efforts in influencing the MMA careers of numerous Dagestani fighters, including his son, who became a legendary figure in the combat sports industry.

Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram and shared a ten-year-old picture of himself with his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who unfortunately passed away in July 2020 from COVID-19 implications. The former lightweight champion wrote:

''My Father, my friend and my coach. He was everything for us Alhamdulillah. Photo was taken 10 years ago''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''One of THE greatest father-son connection in the history''

Another one stated:

''The word ''legend'' cannot fully convey the greatness of these people''

Other fans wrote:

''Respect to father. He is aways in our heart''

''The worst feeling in the world is when you have everything to be happy, but there is no person beside you, whom you love and miss the most. In the beginning you think you'll get over it with time and live like a squirrel in a wheel, then you realize the pain of loss is stronger, but you bury it deep and realize when you're alone''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Following his father's demise, Khabib chose to hang up his gloves, per his mother's instructions. In his last octagon outing at UFC 254 in October 2020, 'The Eagle' faced Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout and secured a second round submission win.

Khabib improved his record to 29-0 and announced his retirement from the sport during his post-fight octagon interview.

UFC Hall of Famer discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov's early retirement

There have been multiple reports about Khabib Nurmagomedov being approached for a number of high-profile matchups. However, Nurmagomedov refuses to defy his mother's wishes and return after his father's demise.

In a recent YouTube video, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen opened up about Nurmagomedov's retirement, claiming that brutal weight cuts affected the Dagestani's decision.

''The only reason you didn’t get Khabib to 30-0 is because you wanted to do it at 155lbs, Khabib and everyone would’ve stuck around, Georges St-Pierre, right on down the list. All the guys you’ve ever seen retire would’ve done one more if you would’ve let them go up in weight.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:14):

