Khabib Nurmagomedov's father still in serious condition

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC's undefeated Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has opened up about his family's very serious situation. It is one that sadly many people around the globe are dealing with as well.

His father, the famed Dagestani sambo coach, Abdulmanap last week came out of a medically induced coma. He found himself in that situation after complications from pneumonia led to heart surgery. As many might have speculated if it was at all related to COVID-19. It turns out that, that was what happened.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Plea

The 31-year-old, who is incredibly close to his father, made a heartfelt plea to the people of Dagestan. Khabib Nurmagomedov asked that everyone stay indoors while the virus runs amok on the country. In the Instagram video, he also said that his father is still not well and that more than 20 close relatives have suffered from the disease. Some of them have sadly passed away.

The 28-0 fighter, despite all the riches, still lives at home with his parents along with his wife and young daughter. As in places around the world that have seen huge spikes, closeness plays a key factor in its spread. So communities that live this lifestyle, although good for many reasons, may help keep this virus alive.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was also very grateful for all the thoughts and prayers he's received from all over the MMA world. But as far as his career in the octagon goes, it is now at a crossroads. Should his father succumb to this disease, the grief may very well be too much for him to continue. It's well known how little fame and money means to him, and how he fights for the love of the sport and the love of his father.

Dana White is targeting Fight Island to be the location of the unification fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in late summer or early fall. Those plans may need to change, and in a hurry, which could result in Conor McGregor sliding in.

Only in looking back can we truly understand why things happen the way they do. Many MMA fans lost their collective minds when Khabib Nurmagomedov became "grounded" in Russia. Looking in the rearview mirror, perhaps we can see it was to spend more time with the man he loves more than anyone on Earth.