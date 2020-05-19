Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who also happens to be a teammate and close friend of reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared an inspirational story regarding the latter's father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who is currently hospitalized in Moscow in a serious condition due to the COVID-19 related complications.

Abdulmanap's condition improved recently and he regained consciousness but the latest reports indicate that his condition has worsened once again and he has slipped into a coma for the second time. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to social media to say that his father is still in a serious condition and that more than 20 close relatives of his have suffered from the coronavirus disease, and some have even passed away.

Cormier says Khabib Nurmagomedov's father is the strongest person he knows

As messages of support pour in from the MMA community, DC shared an emotional story about Khabib Nurmagomedov's father on the DC & Helwani show. Cormier said that Khabib's father "is one of the strongest people in the world" and he will fight to survive for his family.

“He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) calls him father all the time. Khabib’s dad is one of the strongest people in the world and he’s gonna fight to be there for his family. Khabib’s father is one of the strongest human beings you’ve ever met. I was at the Ultimate Fighter gym one time and his dad grabbed me to wrestle with me, and then Khabib goes ‘DC, this guy really tried to win!’ Then I realized his dad was really trying to beat me! He’s the real deal, man, and I hope the champ and his family get through this.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the lives of millions of people all over the globe and without a vaccine for cure, nobody on the planet is immune to the disease.