Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz teases potential "good" fight for Michael Chandler

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently teased a potentially appealing opponent for Michael Chandler that would make for an entertaining fight. 'Iron' has not wavered from his interest in fighting Conor McGregor but has remained open to staying active while he waits for the Irishman.

After being sidelined for two years awaiting a bout against 'The Notorious', the former Bellator lightweight champion returned to the octagon against Charles Oliveira last November. He came up short in his return bout as he lost a unanimous decision to the ex-UFC lightweight champion.

Chandler recently posted a motivational video for his followers in which he encouraged them to make the right choices and remain dedicated to accomplishing their goals.

The post caught the attention of Nurmagomedov's manager, who represents some of the top fighters in the sport. Abdelaziz reacted to the post and mentioned that he had an idea for Chandler's next bout:

"Champ how are you? I have good fight for you"

Ali Abdelaziz takes shots at Conor McGregor following deleted post aimed at Paul Hughes

In addition to teasing a great matchup for Michael Chandler, Ali Abdelaziz took shots at Conor McGregor today following his now-deleted post aimed at Paul Hughes.

McGregor sounded off on Hughes for wearing the Irish flag and comments he made highlighting the difference between them. The PFL competitor also expressed his gratitude for the respect shown to him by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, which likely set the former two-division UFC champion off as there is still personal animosity between them.

Abdelaziz took to his X account and reposted McGregor's comments along with a post of his own blasting his character. He brought up his lifestyle choices and mentioned that Hughes is a much better representative of Irish MMA than 'The Notorious':

"You are a drunk drug addict. Should not talk about anyone real Irishman embarrassed of you."

