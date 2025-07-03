Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager brings out facts to explain why Islam Makhachev should be P4P No.1 ahead of Ilia Topuria

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently argued that his client Islam Makhachev should hold the No.1 position in the UFC pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings over Ilia Topuria.

'El Matador' climbed to the top spot in the P4P rankings after winning the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317. While many believe he deserves that ranking, Abdelaziz has a different opinion. He argues that Makhachev's winning streak and finish record in his last 10 fights makes the Dagestani deserving of the accolade.

In a post on X, Abdelaziz wrote:

"Not taking anything away from Ilia, and he’s one of the best talents we have seen in a long time. I just think Islam’s 15 fight winning streak in the UFC and him finishing his 9 of his last 10 fights makes him the number 1 Pound for Pound fighter."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below:

Chael Sonnen discusses why Ilia Topuria surpassed Islam Makhachev in the P4P rankings

Chael Sonnen, for one, is in agreement with the latest P4P rankings. In a recent YouTube video, the UFC Hall of Famer highlighted that Ilia Topuria is currently a reigning champion, whereas Islam Makhachev is not.

Sonnen said:

"How do you take a sitting world champion and tell us that he is behind a guy that doesn't have a belt?... The reality is paperwork, and nothing but paperwork has stopped Ilia Topuria from right this second, not a win, not a contest, not an extra punch thrown, nothing more than clerical, has stopped Ilia Topuria from right this moment from being your 145 champion, being your 155 champion, and being your reigning BMF champion."

He added:

"Ilia Topuria should be standing with three belts. Which is one more than anybody else has... Islam is not the king of the division according to the rankings, Jack [Della Maddalena] is... How could you reasonably argue that in front of the sitting reigning world champion? The belt means something or it doesn't."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria below (8:34):

