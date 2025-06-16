Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager calls Kamaru Usman “real black diamond” after silencing Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made a triumphant return to action after being away for nearly two years. In the main event of UFC Atlanta, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' silenced his critics by dominating the young and hungry Joaquin 'New Mansa' Buckley.
To Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz (who also manages Usman), the criticism that he's old and washed up only motivated Usman to show up and prove everybody wrong.
Abdelaziz tweeted:
"Buckley said a lot of things and he should have. And a lot of people believed him but when the room gets hot a lot of people melt. One thing I know about @USMAN84kg when the heat comes he ices everyone around him. He’s the real black diamond."
At the moment, the UFC rankings haven't been updated yet. After his monumental win over the No.7-ranked Buckley, Kamaru Usman's no.5 ranking might get a slight bump upwards. Perhaps a rematch with the No.4-ranked fellow former champ Leon Edwards is next.
Kamaru Usman to the entire UFC welterweight division: "I'm still the boogeyman"
During his post-fight octagon interview at UFC Atlanta, Kamaru Usman became emotional. This is on the heels of getting his hand raised for the first time in nearly four years. '
Usman was on a three-fight losing streak, with his last win dating back to 2021 against his former rival Colby Covington.
To make the victory even more sweet, Usman dominated a fighter seven years his junior. In the world of MMA, such age differences could mean trouble for the older fighter, as naysayers were speculating Usman's age and knee issues might become his downfall.
After thanking his team and his family, Usman addressed the criticisms and said:
"I know it's a running joke everybody wants to get on the internet and and talk, 'Oh, his knees, his knees'. Well, shut the f*ck up! I can still do what I do."
Usman directed his attention to the entire 170-pound division and said:
"The rest of the welterweight division, listen, I have been - and always will be - the boogeyman!"
Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (2:16):