Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager goes nuclear on Conor McGregor over comments on Islam: "You’re a piece of s**t" 

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager recently went scorched earth on Conor McGregor after the Irishman took a dig at Islam. He slammed McGregor, citing the latter’s past controversies.Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, didn’t take kindly to McGregor’s recent X post comparing certain fruits that shouldn’t be kept together to radical Islamism in Ireland. The former UFC double champion wrote:''Ireland and radical Islam.''In response, Abdelaziz thrashed McGregor, writing:''What about you stop ra*ing your own citizen, woman of Ireland and maybe people will respect you. you’re a piece of sh*t''This is not the first time Abdelaziz has targeted McGregor, as he has done several times in the past due to 'The Notorious's' heated rivalry with Nurmagomedov. Notably, the two faced each other in a lightweight title matchup in the main event of UFC 229 in 2018, where the Dagestani emerged victorious via fourth-round submission with a tight rear-naked choke.During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast last month, Abdelaziz opened up about the wild brawl that took place between two teams inside the arena after Nurmagomedov’s win. The 47-year-old revealed that UFC CEO Dana White had asked him to help calm the situation, saying:''One of the things in every title fight, I always wear a suit. For this fight, I wore a white tee, pants, and sneakers. I knew something was going on It was the body language... I knew something would happen, and I was just ready.''He continued:''What happened is, I ran and Dana [White] grabbed me. He’s my big brother. I respect the sh*t out of Dana… He grabbed me and he was like, 'Listen, if you do anything, they will suspend you and they are going to suspend every fighter. Help me calm this thing down!'''Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (18:41):When Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed walking out of a presser due to Conor McGregor's late arrivalDuring an appearance on the Hustle Show podcast last month, Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about leaving the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference after his scheduled opponent Conor McGregor, reportedly arrived 30 minutes late.Nurmagomedov revealed what he told Dana White before walking out:''I still had weight to cut. Everything was scheduled to the minute... At 3 p.m., the press conference starts...I showed up and asked if he had arrived yet. They said, ‘No.’ And someone said, ‘He hasn’t even left yet’...Five minutes left. I said, 'I’ll sit for 10 to 15 minutes. If he doesn’t show up, I’m out'...Dana came up to me, I said, ‘I’m not staying. I’ll stay for 15 minutes. I’m leaving.’ ‘Alright,’ he said, ‘OK, kid.’.. I left. Turns out he arrived like half an hour later.''Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (19:50):