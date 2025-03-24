Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager pushes for Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Brady showdown after UFC London

Kamaru Usman ought to fight Sean Brady next following the latter's impressive win over Leon Edwards at UFC London. The suggestion was made by Ali Abdelaziz, a controversial MMA manager whose clientele consists not only of 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' but legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo.

Ad

Whether the fight actually happens is another matter entirely, as Usman has not fought in quite some time now. Brady, though, would likely accept the bout, especially if it's booked as a title eliminator to determine the next challenger to the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 314.

"Kamaru Usman vs Sean Brady, very high-level fight"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Whoever emerges from UFC 314 with the welterweight belt, which was once held by Usman, will draw the interest of both 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Brady, whose submission win over Edwards is the most lopsided loss in the Englishman's career. Not even Usman's win over him compares.

A matchup between 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and unbeaten welterweight boogeyman, Shavkat Rakhmonov, was previously teased, proposed by Nurmagomedov himself. Unfortunately, the bout never came to fruition, and Usman has remained relatively inactive.

Ad

It is a far cry from the hyper-active days of his championship reign, when he was among the busiest of titleholders, defending the welterweight strap in increasingly dominant fashion and firmly placing himself among the ranks of the division's greatest-ever fighters.

Now, at 37 years old and in the twilight of his career, Usman is on a three-fight losing streak, having lost to Khamzat Chimaev via majority decision, as well as Edwards via majority decision and knockout.

Ad

Kamaru Usman hasn't competed in two years

Kamaru Usman has been content to be a podcaster on his Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry podcast on YouTube as of late. He has turned down all calls to return, claiming that he will no longer be coerced into fighting unless he's fully healthy, which is a hint about an undisclosed injury.

Expand Tweet

While he never clarified his remarks, Usman has long been the subject of rumors about the physical state of his knees. He was even once said to walk backward down the stairs to alleviate the pain from years of wear-and-tear. Whatever is keeping him away from the octagon, though, has fully derailed his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.