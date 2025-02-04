Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts after Tatiana Suarez's partner calls for release from the PFL

Patchy Mix, the Bellator bantamweight champion and one of the most talented 135lbers in the world, has once again called for the PFL to release him from his contract..

The 20-1 MMA star, who is engaged to UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez, has hit a snag in his professional career. He publicly expressed frustration with the PFL late last year, calling for his release due to a lack of activity.

And Mix reiterated that stance this week, pleading for his exit from the promotion in an Instagram post.

Abdelaziz, Mix's manager, shared his thoughts on the situation, adding further intrigue to the contract dispute:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This young man did everything right by everyone. It's hard to buy the time back and I hope we can resolve this very soon."

Check out the screenshot of Abdelaziz's comment on the Instagram post of Mix:

Screenshot of Ali Abdelaziz's comment on Patchy Mix'x Instagram post [Image courtesy: @patchymix on Instagram]

Patchy Mix took to Instagram to voice his frustrations, emphasizing his dedication and sacrifices over the past six years:

“Right now I’m 31 years of age,” Mix wrote. “In the prime of my career. I spent my last 6 years of my life fully dedicated to @bellatormma. I worked extremely hard and sacrificed everything to win the grand prix and become a (3) multi-time world champion. Now with the promotion gone, I’m exactly champion of what?"

His heartfelt post highlights the uncertainty he faces following Bellator’s absorption into the PFL.

UFC 312: Tatiana Suarez predicts submission win over Zhang Weili to steal the show

While the spotlight will shine on Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland's championship fight at UFC 312, the women’s strawweight title fight between Tatiana Suarez and Zhang Weili promises to be a true showstopper.

Suarez, a former wrestling phenom with an unblemished UFC record, is stepping into the octagon to challenge Weili, the reigning two-time champion.

After undergoing life-altering treatment and emerging cancer-free, Suarez transitioned to MMA, where she has dominated the strawweight division with her relentless grappling and unyielding will.

When asked about her prediction for the upcoming fight during an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Suarez exuded confidence and said:

"I think I am going to submit her."

Check out Suarez's comments in the video below (4:37):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.