"If not, then I get the title shot" - Tatiana Suarez charts her potential UFC return after injury hiatus, provides recovery update (Exclusive)

The MMA community has long awaited Tatiana Suarez's comeback to the UFC's famed octagon, and she has now opened up about returning from her injury hiatus.

Suarez's most recent fight saw her defeat former UFC women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade via second-round submission at UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs. Font last August The 33-year-old was initially booked to face Virna Jandiroba at the event, but the Brazilian suffered a knee injury.

Following her victory over Andrade, Suarez was scheduled to face former UFC women's strawweight title challenger Amanda Lemos at UFC 298 this past February. However, the California-born fighter withdrew from her matchup against Lemos.

During her subsequent appearance on the Two Straws podcast hosted by Jessica Penne and Angela Hill, Suarez revealed that the withdrawal was due to a knee injury. Regardless, she reiterated that the minor setback won't keep her sidelined for long.

In an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, which took place before UFC 300, Tatiana Suarez was asked about why the UFC didn't invite her to the tricentennial event.

The UFC 300 card featured pivotal women's strawweight clashes, including Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez and the Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan UFC women's strawweight title fight.

Suarez responded by implying that the UFC likely has something planned. The 33-year-old feels her withdrawal from the Lemos matchup and her injury hiatus probably influenced their decision.

Furthermore, Suarez noted that she defeated Andrade, adding that Rodriguez lost to Virna Jandiroba, so fighting the Andrade vs. Rodriguez winner wouldn't make sense.

The wrestling wizard instead appeared to suggest that she could fight Jandiroba or fight for the title. The No. 2-ranked UFC women's strawweight contender stated:

"I think Virna, maybe. She's up there, too, so maybe one of them. If Andrade fights Marina and she beats her, Marina just lost to Virna. And then, Jessica, I beat already. So, the winner of that doesn't make sense. But I think maybe if I fight Virna, that would make sense. And then, if not, then I get the title shot."

Check out Tatiana Suarez's comments below (1:28):

Tatiana Suarez's next fight: Unbeaten UFC contender provides potential comeback timeline

Speaking to Lynch, Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA) asserted that she's eyeing a return to the octagon in June, possibly during the UFC's International Fight Week.

While Suarez's exact comeback date hasn't been officially announced yet, the grappling great revealed that she "got cleared recently" to start sparring. The fan-favorite athlete has started sparring and highlighted that she loves helping others in their fight camps.

Underscoring her desire to compete in a number one contender's fight or for the title next, the American MMA stalwart stated:

"I'm looking forward to, hopefully, starting camp here soon. And now that I can go live, just getting my rounds in. And hopefully, a title shot comes over. If not, a title contender fight." [0:44-1:28]

Poll : Should Tatiana Suarez get a shot at the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion